Activists create giant Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy in London to mark anniversary of invasion

Activists from the campaign group "Led By Donkeys" created a massive Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London on Thursday, pouring over 300 litres of yellow and blue paint on the road to mark the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The group, known for its creative protests, used wheelbarrows and brushes to create a 500 square metre flag, halting traffic and causing colorful markings along the road.

In a statement, the activists said that the action was a reminder to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine is an independent state with the right to self-determination. Moscow had justified its invasion of Ukraine on the grounds of national security.

The non-toxic, solvent-free and fast-drying edible paint used by the activists was washable and designed for road art, according to the group.

The Metropolitan Police in London said that three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. The tires of several vehicles were covered in paint as they drove over it, leaving colorful marks along the road that borders Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.

The protest received mixed reactions, with some calling it an act of vandalism, while others praised the creativity and message behind it. The Russian Embassy has not yet commented on the protest.

The action by "Led By Donkeys" is part of a wider movement in support of Ukraine, which has faced ongoing conflict with Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.