Abraham Lincoln 214th birth anniversary: Books, films, and TV shows on his life and times

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 12, 2023 9:04:25 AM IST (Published)

Abraham Lincoln played a crucial role in leading the country through the Civil War as well as abolishing slavery. Lincoln is also celebrated for delivering the Gettysburg Address, one of the most famous speeches in American history, in which he called for a "new birth of freedom."

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is widely regarded as one of the greatest US leaders. He played a crucial role in leading the country through the Civil War as well as abolishing slavery. Lincoln is also celebrated for delivering the Gettysburg Address, one of the most famous speeches in American history, in which he called for a “new birth of freedom.”

Throughout his term, Lincoln remained steadfast in his commitment to preserving the Union and ensuring the rights of all Americans.
This year, February 12 marks his 214th birth anniversary.
Here are some TV shows, movies, and that accurately depict the life of Abraham Lincoln:
  1. Lincoln (2012) — In this Steven Spielberg film starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Lincoln, the focus is on the last four months of his life as he works to abolish slavery and involuntary servitude through the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment to the US Constitution in the House of Representatives.
  2. Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) — Directed by John Ford, this dramatised account of Abraham Lincoln's early law career in Illinois has Henry Fonda portraying a young Lincoln. The film also depicts Lincoln's first love, Ann Rutledge, and his meeting with his future wife, Mary Todd.
  3. Lincoln's Dilemma (2022) — This film offers a nuanced look into the life of Abraham Lincoln through insights from journalists, educators, and scholars, as well as rare archival materials. Against the backdrop of the Civil War, Lincoln's Dilemma highlights the perspectives of enslaved individuals, painting a more complete picture of a divided America grappling with issues of economy, race, and humanity, and emphasising Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.
  4. Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln (2005) — This book by renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin explores the political prowess of Lincoln, as he rises from obscurity to defeat three nationally-renowned rivals and become President. The book focuses on Lincoln's mastery of people, illuminating his political genius.
  5. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle (2022)- Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and New York Times best-selling author Jon Meacham delves into the life and moral development of Abraham Lincoln and examines how he faced secession, threats to democracy, and the tragedy of slavery in order to broaden the possibilities of America.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      X