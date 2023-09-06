A bronze idol of the dancing Krishna, known as Kaliya Marthana Krishna, dating back to the later Chola period that was stolen from Tamil Nadu has been traced to the United States. The idol was traced by the Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu Police, and it is currently in the possession of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the United States, according to a New Indian Express report.

Investigations have revealed that the bronze idol was originally acquired by the infamous antiquities dealer, Douglas Latchford, from the notorious idol smuggler, Subash Chandra Kapoor, in 2005. According to reports, Nancy Weiner, an appraiser from the US is suspected to have aided Subash Chandra Kapoor in creating a counterfeit appraisal report and a fabricated provenance report for the stolen idol, according to reports.

At the time of its theft, this priceless artefact was valued at Rs 5.2 crore. Unfortunately, Douglas Latchford, the individual who possessed the idol, passed away in 2020, leaving behind a complex trail of illicit transactions.

To uncover the truth behind this theft, a special team led by R Dinakaran, IGP of the idol wing CID in Chennai, and under the direct supervision of R Sivakumar, SP of the wing, along with G Balamurugan, ADSP of Trichy, embarked on a search. They scoured websites belonging to foreign country museums, art galleries and private artefact collectors.

Through their inquiries, the team determined that the bronze idol hails from the 11-12th century Chola period in Tamil Nadu. Strong suspicions arose that this sacred piece must have been stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, potentially by Subash Chandra Kapoor and his associates.

The search continued, with efforts focused on identifying the specific temple from which the idol was pilfered before 2005. A breakthrough came when the team stumbled upon a photograph of the idol in a 2008 article titled ‘Gold of the Gods’ by Luis Nicholson. This discovery led them to a similar article published in 2019, titled ‘Hold on to Your Hat: Antiquities Dealer Douglas Latchford’ on the ‘Association for Research into Crimes Against Art’ (ARCA) website.

Efforts are now underway to establish the identity of the Tamil Nadu temple from which Kapoor is believed to have stolen the idol. The idol remains in the possession of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-USA), and an FIR has been registered in connection with this significant case.