UN designates Pakistan's Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist — who is he?

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee on Monday. The development came months after Chinar put a hold on India and the United States' (US) joint bid to name the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader a global terrorist.

In June 2022, India slammed China after it blocked the proposal to list terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the Sanctions Committee, also known as the UNSC 1267 Committee.

Who is Abdul Rehman Makki

Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, who with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan deep state planned and orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He has held various leadership roles within LeT, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

The now-designated global terrorist is the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and leads the political affairs department of the terrorist group. However, the department specialises in radicalising and recruiting youth into terrorist groups, leading them into a life of violence and bloodshed, News 18 reported

He heads the Jamaat ud-Dawa’s (JuD) central and proselytsing team which has on previous occasions attacked minorities in Pakistan through forced conversions and kidnappings.

As a head of the aforementioned departments, Makki planned the following attacks: the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Red Fort Attack on December 22, 2000, Rampur CRPF Camp attack on New Year’s Day in 2008, Karan Nagar (Srinagar) attack on February 12-13, 2018, Khanpora (Baramulla) attack on May 2018, Srinagar attack on June 2018 and Gurez/Bandipora attack on August 2018.

Makki is a terror mastermind and his activities and connections with terrorists has adversely affected peace and stability in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison. The United States continues to seek information on Makki because the Pakistani judicial system has released convicted LeT leaders and operatives in the past," according to information on the Rewards for Justice website.

In November 2010, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Makki as a ‘specially designated global terrorist.’