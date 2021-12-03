'Aap ne ghabrana nahi': Pak embassy in Serbia tweets parody video criticising PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan encountered a rather embarrassing moment on Twitter after a parody video criticising his policies for rising inflation was tweeted by Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia. The now-deleted tweet also mentions that the staff at the embassy haven't been paid for the past three months.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official will remain silent and keep working for you without being paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan?" tweeted the Pakistan embassy in Serbia.

The tweet featured a parody song where a man is heard humming the songs with visuals of Imran Khan saying, “Aap ne ghabrana nahi” (Don't worry under any circumstances). In the following tweet, the person who tweeted the video apologised to Imran Khan but said that he was left with no other option.

The video soon grabbed the attention of many on the internet. While many came out in support of the person who had posted the video, others said that the page might have been hacked.

Soon after, the tweets were pulled down and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan issued a clarification.

MoFA in its tweet claimed that the social media pages of the Pak embassy in Serbia were compromised. It disassociated the embassy and its staff from the post and claimed that the Twitter account was 'hacked'.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021