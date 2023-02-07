A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

In his first interview since the brutal attack on him, the British author Salman Rushdie said in an interview published on Monday he has a feeling of gratitude to those who showed support and his family, including sons Zafar and Milan.

Booker-winning author Salman Rushdie has said that he feels lucky to have survived the brutal stabbing on stage in New York last year. In his first interview since the attack, Rushdie told The New Yorker that after the attack he has lost vision in one eye, but his main feeling was one of gratitude to those who showed support and his family, including sons Zafar and Milan.

The 75-year-old Mumbai-born author was giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 last year when he was attacked by a man with a knife who stabbed and punched him several times.

Salman Rushdie’s latest novel ‘Victory City’ was released on February 7.

Here’s a look at Salman Rushdie’s top books and controversies surrounding the author.

The Satanic Verses (1988)

The Satanic Verses is a novel by Salman Rushdie that was banned in several nations including India upon its publication in 1988. It became one of the most controversial books of the late 20th Century. The book contains satirical depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, which outraged the Muslim community. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the then Supreme Leader of Iran, had even issued a fatwa against Rushdie. The writer went into hiding for almost a decade and he is still targeted for it.

Shame (1983)

The novel Shame was deemed as an unclassifiable but necessary work by critics as it tells the remarkable stories of different characters marked by shame. The novel might be included in the category of magical realism for its acceptance of completely preternatural happenings within a setting that is otherwise grounded in reality.

Midnight’s Children (1981)

Midnight’s Children is one of the most notable and celebrated works of Salman Rushdie. It was just his second novel and he won the Booker Prize for it to become an international success. The novel is about modern India’s coming of age told through the life of the character Saleem Sinai who was born at midnight, on the day of India’s Independence. A movie adaptation of the book was also made by renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta.

The Moor’s Last Sigh (1995)

The Moor’s Last Sigh is the story of a spice trader, who magically ages twice as fast as normal humans. The protagonist of the story, Moor, narrates his existence, relating how all events have led up to the present and the novel draws on historical and cultural references, touching on India’s struggles after independence. The Moor’s Last Sigh is regarded as a masterpiece of Salman Rushdie.

The Golden House

The Golden House is another controversial book which is set in New York and begins on the day when Barack Obama first took charge as US President. The story is narrated in the first person and the narrator is Rene, an aspiring filmmaker, and the objects of his curiosity are his new neighbours. The novel begins with Obama’s rise to power in 2008 and ends with the reign of Trump the ‘Joker’. It is also replete with references to India as it stands today and as it reeled from the battles of its colonial past.