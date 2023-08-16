A look at the life of charismatic preacher Morari Bapu, whose Ram Katha was attended by UK PM Rishi Sunak

Morari Bapu is a renowned spiritual leader. He has been preaching ‘Ram Katha’ for over 50 years.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met spiritual leader Morari Bapu on August 15. Sunak attended a ‘Ram Katha’ by Morari Bapu at Cambridge University “as a Hindu” and not as the country’s Prime Minister. The Conservative leader, who is the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom, went on to perform aarti on stage with Morari Bapu and also chanted 'Jai Siya Ram'.

As reported by NDTV, Sunak stated, “I leave here today remembering the 'Ramayana' that Bapu speaks on, but also the 'Bhagavad Gita' and the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.”

He added, “For me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly.”

Morari Bapu welcomed Sunak and also presented a consecrated Shivling from Gujarat’s Somnath Temple to the British PM.

The well-known spiritual leader will be in Cambridge till August 20 for the Ram Katha. After that, he will visit Kathmandu from August 26 to September 3.

Who is Morari Bapu?

Morari Bapu is a renowned preacher of the ‘Ramcharit Manas’. He has been reciting ‘Ram Katha’ for over 50 years. Born on March 2, 1946, on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri, he belongs to the Vaishnav Bava Sadhu Nimbarka lineage. Morari Bapu’s family is based in Talgajarda village of Gujarat. The spiritual leader spent much of his childhood with his grandparents- Tribhovandas Dada and Amrit Ma. Morari Bapu gained his knowledge of the ‘Ramcharit Manas’ from his grandfather.

By the age of 12, Morari Bapu had memorised the entire ‘Ramcharit Manas’ written by 15th Century saint Tulsidas. The text is a version of the epic Ramayana written in Avadhi Hindi. Morari Bapu started reciting the Ram Katha when he was 14.

According to reports, Morari Bapu became a primary school teacher in 1965 at the J Parekh High School in Mahuva. He held that post for a decade. He continued to recite the katha in rural areas.

In 1976, Morari Bapu held a ‘Ram Katha’ in Haridwar. The next month, he went on his first overseas trip to Nairobi, Kenya. To date, the renowned spiritual leader has organised over 900 Ram Kathas.

Morari Bapu is also involved in many charity initiatives. He has also made donations to relief operations after natural disasters like the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand and the 2014 floods in Jammu and Kashmir.