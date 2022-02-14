A look at how do the armies of Russia and Ukraine stack up against eachother

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached an inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.
Russia has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.
US President Joe Biden has warned that the US and its allies would respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs if Russia invades Ukraine.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied claims that his country is planning to invade Ukraine
However, the large troop build-up along the border by the Russians has done little to calm the nerves across the globe