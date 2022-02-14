0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

A look at how do the armies of Russia and Ukraine stack up against eachother

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Russia has mobilized a massive combat force near its border with Ukraine. The Russians have a clear advantage when it comes to military capability. Moscow also has a clear upper hand when it comes to military spending in comparison to the GDP. While Russia's military budget peaked in 2016, it has come down in the last few years. However, they still have the fourth biggest military budget in the globe.

A look at how do the armies of Russia and Ukraine stack up against eachother
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached an inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.
Russia has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.
US President Joe Biden has warned that the US and its allies would respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs if Russia invades Ukraine.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied claims that his country is planning to invade Ukraine
However, the large troop build-up along the border by the Russians has done little to calm the nerves across the globe
Tags
Previous Article

Assembly Elections 2022 Highlights: Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking-up in UP, says PM Modi

Next Article

Explained: Ukraine tensions escalating and markets pricing in more than 4 hikes this year

next story