0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

8 years after Putin sealed Crimea's fate, it’s yesterday once more for Ukraine

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Eight years ago on this day, February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin had conducted an all-night meeting with security chiefs of the country to discuss Moscow’s annexation of Crimea. On the same day in 2022, he deployed troops in the rebel-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

8 years after Putin sealed Crimea's fate, it’s yesterday once more for Ukraine

It was on the night of February 22, 2014 that Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted an all-night meeting with top security officers of the country to discuss Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and extricate Ukraine’s deposed, pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych.

Exactly eight years later, Putin ordered deployment of troops in two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent states.

‘Nonsense’ peacekeepers

In what could accelerate the Russia-Ukraine crisis and set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv, Putin has ordered troops into the self-proclaimed republics -- Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) -- to engage in “peacekeeping,” defying threats of sanctions from the West. The US said calling troops peacekeepers was "nonsense" and accused Russia of creating a pretext for war.

The two rebel-backed regions located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine are home to pro-Russian separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Eight years ago, when Russia annexed Crimea, these rebels had seized much of the Donbas region by force.

The secret meeting

Black Sea peninsula Crimea was given to Ukraine in 1954 when it was still part of the Soviet Union. In a documentary, Homeward Bound, produced by Russia’s state-run Rossiya 1 channel in 2015, Putin had admitted that he had ordered the plan to annex Crimea weeks before it was formally absorbed into Russia on March 18, 2014.

It was then that the President had conducted an all-night meeting to begin the work on "returning Crimea."

“We ended at about seven in the morning. When we were parting, I said to my colleagues: We must start working on returning Crimea to Russia,” Putin had said in the interview in 2015.

Four days after the Russian meeting on February 22, 2014, unidentified gunmen took over the local parliament in Crimea and officials hurriedly voted in a new government. Later, the Ukrainian province was formally annexed by Moscow amid international condemnation.

In the documentary, which celebrated the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, Putin said the Russian military was ready to take over the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk as well to extricate ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who favoured Russia.

The move to take over Crimea, which brought Moscow’s relations with the West to their lowest point since the Cold War, proved to be wildly popular among some Russians, who always considered it a part of the motherland, The New York Times reported.

Those who did not support the move fled the region. Now, the nightmare of an invasion seems to have returned to haunt them.

‘Scariest news' in eight years

People in Kyiv have described the recognition of DNR and LNR as the most shocking news since 2014.

"I am very shocked," 22-year-old cook Artem Ivaschenko told AFP. Ivaschenko, who was originally from Donetsk, described Russia’s move as the "scariest news" since he fled the Donbas region eight years ago. "I live here, I already lost a part of my homeland, it was taken away, so I will protect it," Ivaschenko said.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Previous Article

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Next Article

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Brent crude hovers around $100/barrel; highest level since September 2014

next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More