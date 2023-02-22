7-year-old Bhutanese crown prince becomes country’s first digital citizen; all you need to know

Prince Jigme is Bhutan’s first citizen to receive the National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet. Under the NDI program, all Bhutanese citizens above the age of eight would have their biometric data collected by the country’s ministry of technology and telecommunications.

Seven-year-old Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the heir apparent and eldest son of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, has become the country’s first digital citizen. Prince Jigme is the mountainous country’s first citizen to receive the National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet, reported news agency ANI.

“We are honoured and privileged to have His Royal Highness as the first digital citizen of Bhutan. The launch of Bhutan’s National Digital Identity based on the Self-Sovereign Identity model, is a major step forward in transforming the way services are delivered in both the public and private sectors. This flagship initiative of GovTech will provide secure and verifiable digital identities to citizens, laying a strong foundation for our digital future,” said Jigme Tenzing, acting secretary for GovTech Bhutan.

ALSO READ |

The NDI is Bhutan’s national digital identity system which will allow citizens to have a single digital portal where different personal information can be stored. This information can be shared with various shareholders by simply sharing one’s digital ID, allowing citizens to avail of various government services online. The system is similar to the Aadhar system currently in use in India. The NDI system uses the “self-sovereign identity” model based on Decentralised Identity (DID) technology, which allows citizens greater control over who they share information with and to what extent.

Under the NDI program, all Bhutanese citizens above the age of eight would have their biometric data collected by the country’s ministry of technology and telecommunications. Biometric data would include retinal scans as well as fingerprints to help establish the authenticity of a person. The NDI wallet will also hold other information, such as health records, tax filings, revenue and bank statements, business documents, education records, census records, and more.

All of this will be easily accessible to the holder of the NDI wallet who can then use the information to avail of various services. Due to privacy concerns, the data on the NDI wallet will be compartmentalised so only the necessary data is shared and the remaining data remains private. The NDI programme was launched in October 2021 but data collection was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.