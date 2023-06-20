7 charged with stealing, selling body parts from Harvard Medical School Morgue: Report

The group allegedly stole, sold and shipped parts from the bodies donated to the university for medical research.

At least seven people have been arrested and charged with stealing and selling human parts from the Harvard Medical School morgue in Boston. The group, including the morgue manager, Cedric Lodge, sold the human remains to a network of buyers across the country, an NBC report said.

The ring also comprised Cedric Lodge's wife Denise Lodge from Goffstown, New Hampshire, Katrina Maclean of Salem, Massachusetts, and Joshua Taylor, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania. They stole, sold and shipped parts of bodies donated to the university for medical research.

The group of seven is accused of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.