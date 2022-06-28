46 migrants found dead inside a truck in Texas, 16 others hospitalised

In one of the most deadly recent incidents of human smuggling, the bodies of 46 dead migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio in Texas, US.

The deaths highlight the challenge of controlling migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border. The I-35 highway, near where the truck was found runs through San Antonio from the Mexican border and is a popular smuggling corridor because of the large volume of truck traffic.

A San Antonio fire department official said that they found "stacks of bodies" in the truck with no water that was found next to railroad tracks in the city's remote area.

The fire department added that 16 other people found inside the trailer were transported to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors, but no children were among the dead, the Reuters reported.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, exhaustion," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at a news conference. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but there was no visible working A/C unit on that rig."

The city's Police Chief William McManus said that a person working in a nearby building found a number of dead bodies as he came out to investigate after hearing a cry for help.

McManus said this was the largest incident of its kind the city had ever reported and said three people were in custody under the suspicion. However, their involvement is not yet established.

A spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that the investigation of "an alleged human smuggling event" is carried out in coordination with local police.

Biden's challenge

The incumbent President Joe Biden has faced severe challenges after he pledged to reverse some of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the "tragedy in Texas" on Twitter and said that consular officials would visit the hospital to provide the necessary help.

Reporte de nuestro Cónsul : 46 fallecidos por asfixia, 16 trasladados a hospitales,entre ellos 4 menores de edad. En este último grupo se ha identificado a dos guatemaltecos. El trailer tiene placas de EU, superpuestas,para circular sin revisión.Muy probable autoría de tratantes. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 28, 2022

In July 2017, 10 migrants died after being transported in a tractor-trailer that was discovered by San Antonio police in a Wal-Mart parking lot. The driver of the truck was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the smuggling operation in 2018.

With inputs from Reuters