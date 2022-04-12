35 US CEOs pledge $75 million to help Ukrainian refugees; promise jobs

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ominously declaring that peace talks are at a "dead end." This has resulted in millions of Ukranians being forced out of their homes and being reduced to refugee status in just under two months; millions more are displaced internally. Now, US companies are stepping up to help these refugees from Ukraine. Thirty-five CEOs of major American corporations on April 12 have launched the Welcome.US CEO Council, which has pledged $75 million towards new financial and in-kind donations.

The companies have also pledged to create jobs for many of the refugees, including for those from Afghanistan. Welcome.US is a non-profit established in 2021 in the wake of the collapse of the Afghan government against the Taliban, to help Afghan refugees.

“One of this country’s greatest strengths is the diversity of our people. We may come from different backgrounds, but we come together in times of need to welcome those seeking refuge,” said Nazanin Ash, CEO of Welcome.US.

Also read: Ukrainian refugee wins Jerusalem marathon

“I proudly welcome our new CEO Council and their commitment to support our new Afghan and Ukrainian neighbours. Their commitment will also make it possible for us to answer the call to support other newcomers in the future. This unprecedented collaboration is a testament to our country’s expansive capacity and willingness to welcome those seeking safety here in the United States,” she added.

The council is going to be co-chaired by Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and will also have Apple’s Tim Cook, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, and Andy Jassy from Amazon.

Other companies involved in the project include Advent International, AIG, Airbnb, Comcast, Delta, Gap, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, HP, Lyft, ManpowerGroup, Marriott International, Meta, Microsoft, American Express, Blackstone, Business Roundtable, Chobani, Pfizer, Snap, Starbucks, Televisa Univision, T-Mobile, TripAdvisor, Uber, United Airlines, US Chamber of Commerce, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart.

The group is aiming at helping Ukrainian refugees with temporary shelters, jobs, access to technology like phones and laptops and more.

Also read: OYO to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees

“Google has had, as part of our values, longstanding support for immigrants, dreamers and refugees in the US. Our co-founder Sergey came as a refugee to the United States. I’m an immigrant here, and definitely know what it is to be welcomed with open arms by a new place,” said Pichai to Fortune.

The outpouring of support has not just come from US-based firms. Companies in the EU have also stepped up to provide services such as job sites dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees find new opportunities.