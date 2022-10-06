2022 Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

By CNBCTV18.com

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

The award is decided by the Swedish Academy, a group of 18 people who consist of Swedish writers, linguists, literary scholars, historians and a prominent jurist.

Last year's prize went to the Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.

Gurnah was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa, and the prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers. It is also male-dominated, with just 16 women among its 118 laureates.

The prize is the most prestigious literature award in the world, with the winner receiving GBP 1 million. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded on Tuesday to Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The trio shared the prize for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or "entangled" with each other, even when they are separated by large distances.

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

