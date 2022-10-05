Bertozzi, Meldal and Sharpless win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is "already benefiting humankind greatly".

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is "already benefiting humankind greatly".

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded on Tuesday to Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The trio shared the prize for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or "entangled" with each other, even when they are separated by large distances.

The awards will continue with literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

With inputs from Agencies