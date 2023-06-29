National Geographic magazine lays off last of its staff writers

NatGeo was launched by Washington’s National Geographic Society, a foundation formed by 33 academics, scientists and would-be adventurers, including Alexander Graham Bell. This is the fourth round of layoffs at the magazine since 2015. Currently, NatGeo is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company.

National Geographic on Wednesday, June 28, laid off its remaining staff writers. The 135-year-old Washington-based magazine is a legend in the world of science and the natural world publications. This is the fourth round of layoffs here since 2015 and the second in the last nine months.

Nineteen editorial writers lost their jobs yesterday. NatGeo owner Walt Disney Company had notified them in April that the layoffs were coming, as per The Washington Post. Disney also removed six top editors in a revamp of the magazine's editorial operations.

It has also been reported that National Geographic will now approach freelancers for writing articles or the few editors left on board. The magazine has also shut down its small audio department.

Some of the writers who were laid off recently shared their experience of working at the National Geographic on Twitter. Craig Welch, who was a senior writer for the trademark yellow-bordered magazine said, "My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature — my 16th, and my last as a senior writer."

"NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers. I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/ (with) incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor," Welch added.

Another senior writer Douglas Main tweeted, "National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me. It’s been a wonderful five years—an honor and a joy. Very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done here."

National Geographic was launched by Washington’s National Geographic Society, a foundation formed by 33 academics, scientists and would-be adventurers, including Alexander Graham Bell.

The magazine was initially sold to the public as a perk for joining the society. It turned into a standalone publication, reaching one million subscribers by the 1930s.

The reshuffle in the organisation began in 2015 when the society agreed to form a for-profit partnership with 21st Century Fox, which took majority control in exchange for $725 million. This partnership later became a part of The Walt Disney Company when the Century Fox and the Disney brokered a huge $71-billion deal. National Geographic Partners LLC is now a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company (which owns 73 percent of shares) and National Geographic Society .