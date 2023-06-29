CNBC TV18
National Geographic magazine lays off last of its staff writers

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 9:14:39 PM IST (Updated)

NatGeo was launched by Washington’s National Geographic Society, a foundation formed by 33 academics, scientists and would-be adventurers, including Alexander Graham Bell. This is the fourth round of layoffs at the magazine since 2015. Currently, NatGeo is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company.

National Geographic on Wednesday, June 28, laid off its remaining staff writers. The 135-year-old Washington-based magazine is a legend in the world of science and the natural world publications. This is the fourth round of layoffs here since 2015 and the second in the last nine months.

Nineteen editorial writers lost their jobs yesterday. NatGeo owner Walt Disney Company had notified them in April that the layoffs were coming, as per The Washington Post. Disney also removed six top editors in a revamp of the magazine's editorial operations.
It has also been reported that National Geographic will now approach freelancers for writing articles or the few editors left on board. The magazine has also shut down its small audio department.
X