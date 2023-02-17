10 miraculous rescues from Turkey and Syria days after 'worst disaster' in a century

A woman was pulled out 204 hours after the killer quake hit Turkey and Syria, and a newborn was spotted even as her mother lay dead in the rubble. Rescue teams are still looking for people as as hope floats yet that some might be alive under the earth.

It has been 10 days since the Turkey-Syria earthquake shook the lives of people in the two countries. As of February 17, the death toll from the disaster is around 44,000. It is a race against time, with the chances of finding survivors after the major quakes and aftershocks dwindling by the second. The harsh cold is another factor working against survivors. Yet, life perseveres.

Here are 10 stories of survival in the earthquake termed as the 'worst natural disaster' in the last century:

Um Kanan and her three children packed themselves into a small closet for shelter. The four remained unscathed even as the entire building crashed and killed most neighbours. They were pulled out by rescue teams from the ruins.

In Turkey, rescuers pulled out a 10-day old baby and his mother from the rubble 90 hours after the quake. The new-born, Yagiz, was wrapped in a blanket and carried to an ambulance.

Another newborn who braved it against all odds was a Syrian baby girl, Aya. Aya's mother gave birth to her in the rubble of their home. The mother died soon after. Rescue workers discovered the girl 10 hours after the earthquake, with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother.

In Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake's epicentre, workers pulled out two brothers, Muhammed Enes Yeninar and Abdulbaki Yeninar, from the ruins. They survived by consuming body-building supplements and drinking their own urine.

In Turkey, 16-year-old Melda Adtas was dug out over 80 hours after the disaster. The rescue operation to save her ran on for five hours. Melda, she was stuck under a wall that had collapsed.

Muharrem and Hadiyet Polat managed to survive for 203 hours before being rescued from under the rubble.

Another woman, who was stuck in the rubble for around 204 hours was also rescued from the same location.

Another miracle rescue from Kahramanmaras was that of Aysegul Bayir. Rescue teams dug a 16-foot tunnel to get her out — an operation that was broadcast by Anadolu Agency live.

A 13-year-old boy waited for 182 hours under the ruins of a building before he was finally rescued in Turkey's Hatay province.

In Syria, rescuers pulled out four people, including a six-year-old, four days after the disaster. The boy's brother was killed, while his family is still buried under the ruins.