Mini This Day That Year | From Phoolan Devi's birth to Japan announcing its willingness to surrender during World War 2, here's all that happened on August 10 in past years.

On the same day in 1963, one of India’s most notorious bandits, Phoolan Devi, was born in Ghura ka Purwa in Uttar Pradesh. In 1979, she joined a band of dacoits and soon, with her Robin Hood-like image, her name struck terror in the hearts of people across the country. It was believed she took revenge on those who had harmed her. After she was released from prison, she joined politics and became a member of the Indian Parliament later.

Here are some more historical events that make August 10 a special day in world history.

1893

German engineer Rudolf Diesel's prime model internal combustion engine ran on its power for the first time.

1945

Japan announced its willingness to surrender during World War 2 with a condition that Emperor Hirohito's status remains unchanged.

1979

Michael Jackson’s 5th studio album (Billboard Album of the Year 1980), Off the Wall, was released.

1990

NASA’s Magellan Space Probe is inserted in Orbit around Venus to gather data about the surface of Venus which is also known as Earth's twin.

1990

Over 127 Muslims are killed in a massacre in Northeast Sri Lanka by paramilitaries.

2003

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko was married to Ekaterina Dmitrieva, while he was 250 miles up in space on the International Space Station.

2008

Olympic superstar swimmer Michael Phelps won the 400m individual medley at the Beijing Olympics setting a world record of 4:03.84.

2015

Google announced restructuring with a new holding/parent company Alphabet that will have Google, YouTube, Android and Chrome as subsidiaries

2020

Reuters reported that global COVID-19 cases had passed the 20-million mark. The first 10 million cases took almost 6 months, while the second 10 million took just 43 days to spread.