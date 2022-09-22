By CNBCTV18.com

Mini World Rhino Day 2022: It’s extremely important to raise awareness about rhinos as poaching is rampant, driving all five rhino species near extinction. The animals are poached for their horn, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22 to raise awareness about the five rhino species — the greater one-horned rhino, Sumatran rhino, Javan rhino, black rhino and white rhino.

The day gives national and international NGOs, wildlife organisations, conservation and research centres, zoos and environmentalists the opportunity to unite and think of ways to save the majestic creatures and educate people about their importance in the ecosystem.

History

In 2010, World Wildlife Fund-South Africa declared September 22 as World Rhino Day. The following year the event received international recognition when Lisa Jane Campbell of Chishakwe Ranch in Zimbabwe collaborated with Rhishja Cota, Founder and Creative Director of Annamitici, to create large-scale awareness to protect the species.

The common goal of the two women were to work towards making World Rhino Day an international success. Since then, it has grown to become a global event.

Theme

The theme for this year’s World Rhino Day is ‘Five Rhino Species Forever.’

Significance

World Rhino Day is important as the species is on the verge of extinction due to poaching, climate change and disturbance in the natural habitat. In India one can get a glimpse of the majestic species in the wild in Kaziranga National Park (Assam), Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (Assam), Jaldapara National Park (West Bengal), Orang National Park (Assam), Gorumara National Park (West Bengal), Manas National Park (Assam) and Dudhwa National Park (Uttar Pradesh).

Rhinos are poached for their horn, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine. Rhino horn is made up of keratin which contains amino acids such as cysteine, lysine, arginine, tyrosine and histidine. They also have salts such as calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate.

It is important to raise awareness among people regarding the vulnerability of this beast, also among the Big Five in South Africa.