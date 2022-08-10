World Lion Day on August 10: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini World Lion Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the conservation of lions. The lion population is reduced to Africa and select parts of Asia.

Scientifically known as Panthero Leo, lions are known to be the king of the jungle. They are the national symbols of several nations for their qualities like courage, intelligence, and strength. However, this majestic animal is an endangered species, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN)’s Red List of Threatened Species.

Therefore, World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10 every year to raise awareness about the conservation of lions and highlight the plight faced by them. The day was established in 2013 by Dereck and Beverly Joubert. The husband-wife duo is the founder of Big Cat Rescue, the world’s largest accredited sanctuary dedicated to big cats.

Significance

The ferocity, roar, speed and muscular power of lions have triggered human imagination for centuries. They are adored because of pop culture icons like Simba and Mufasa from ‘The Lion King’. It is said that lions roamed all over Africa and Eurasia hundreds of years ago but changes in the natural environment restricted them to Africa and select parts of Asia.

World Lion Day is a day for people to come together to strengthen lion conservation efforts. People should push back against human incursion on their traditional wildlands. It is also a day to raise awareness about the plight of the lion and educate people who live near wild cats about how to live in harmony with them and how to protect themselves should such a situation arise. Countries should develop more national parks to save lions.

How to Celebrate

The best way to observe this day is to donate money to organisations working for lions. Some of them include International Fund for Animal Welfare, African Conservation Foundation, Save Animals Facing Extinction, Saving The Lion Foundation, and others.

You can also attend (or organise) seminars aimed at coming up with lion conservation plans. As a consumer, you should refrain from buying products that use animal hide. You can also upload a post or take part in a protest against deforestation and the reduction of the lion's natural habitat.

Fun facts

Lions are nocturnal and sleep for about 15-20 hours a day. Meanwhile, lionesses not only tend to cubs but also hunt 80-90 percent of the time. They are considered better hunters than their male counterparts.