World Elephant Day 2023: Know its significance and total jumbo population in India

Every year on August 12, World Elephant Day is marked to emphasize why protecting the animal is the need of the hour. The day is devoted to increasing public awareness about elephant conservation on a global scale. This yearly event provides a forum for advocating for the conservation of these creatures and draws attention to the difficulties they face.

Elephant population in India

India is home to about 29,964 elephants, according to the most recent elephant census, which was done in 2017. According to government statistics, India houses more than 60 percent of the world's wild Asiatic elephant population. There are 31 elephant reserves in the whole country, which span 14 states and 76,508 square kilometres.

With a population of 6,399 elephants, Karnataka stands out as an important place. On August 9, 2023, Karnataka forest minister Eshwar B Khandre said that the state has the largest number of wild elephants in the country, with an increase of 350 jumbos since the 2017 census.

In contrast, Maharashtra has the lowest elephant population in India, with only 22 elephants reported in 2022. A group of 22 elephants entered Maharashtra near Kanhargao Tola hamlet, about 25 km from the Chhattisgarh border.

The forest departments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have been observing them over the years. They left Odisha in 2013, stayed in various Chhattisgarh districts, and started moving out of Dhamtari in September. By October, they reached Maharashtra. A team of 30 individuals from the Forest Department is monitoring them, as per a report in The Hindu.

History of World Elephant Day

On August 12, 2012, Patricia Sims, a Canadian conservationist, and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, created by HM Queen Sirikit, co-founded World Elephant Day. Since then, Patricia Sims has worked with more than 100 elephant conservation organisations throughout the globe for the event. The extraordinary expansion of the observance is a reflection about the collective will to secure the animal’s survival.

Significance of World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day holds immense significance as it serves as a unifying platform for diverse groups and individuals to voice their concerns about the animal’s conservation. The event encourages collaboration among organisations and individuals to address global challenges threatening elephant populations.

Theme of World Elephant Day

The theme for this year's World Elephant Day centres on ‘Safeguarding Elephant Habitats for a Sustainable Tomorrow.’ This theme emphasizes the need of protecting elephant habitats in order to secure the survival of these animals.