Watch: Giant 630-foot-deep sinkhole with lush ancient forest discovered in China

A 630-foot-deep, 1,000-foot-long and 490-foot-wide sinkhole has been found in China and it comprises three caves and measures 5 million cubic metres (equivalent of 2,000 Olympic swimming pools).

The sinkhole, found near the Ping'e village in the Leye County in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has a stunning ancient forest range growing at the bottom with trees as tall as 131 feet (40m), according to the Xinhua news agency of China.

Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is known for its caves, sinkholes, karst forests and limestone formations.

The cave explorers, who had to hike for several hours before they reached the bottom of the sinkhole, completed their expedition on May 6. They found three entrances, the news agency reported.

Chen Lixin, leader of the Guangxi 702 cave expedition team, told the agency that he wouldn't be surprised if species that are yet to be discovered are found in these caves.

This latest discovery brings the Leye County of the autonomous region’s number of such sinkholes to 30. Other countries where such sinkholes have been found are Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

The South China region has an abundance of Karst formations which have earned the region the title of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.