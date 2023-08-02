India bans two cattle medicines, ketoprofen and aceclofenac, linked to vulture deaths

The government said ketoprofen and aceclofenac are harmful to cattle and can kill vultures if they eat the carcasses of the animals that are administered these two drugs.

In a significant step towards vulture conservation, the Centre has prohibited the sale, manufacture and distribution of the drugs ketoprofen and aceclofenac and their formulations for animal use.

The government said that ketoprofen and aceclofenac are harmful to cattle and can kill vultures too if they eat the carcasses of the animals that were administered with these two drugs.

The ministry of health and family welfare in a notification, dated July 31, 2023, prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of the two drugs, with immediate effect.

The ministry notification added that safer alternatives to the drugs are available.

The vultures are classified as endangered species in India. Web journal The Print, in a recent report, had quoted the assistant director of Bombay Natural History Society as saying that in 1980's India had around 4 crore vultures and by the late 1990s, 99 percent of the population had been wiped out because of a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug administered to cattle as a painkiller.

The Health and Familiy Welfare Ministry in its order said it was necessary and expedient in the public interest to put the prohibitions on these two drugs in place.

As part of vulture conservation, India released 20 vultures--seven rescued Himalayan griffons and 13 critically-endangered Oriental white-backed vultures from Raja Bhat Khawa in the Buxa Tiger Reserve of West Bengal, in February the year, marking a landmark moment for wildlife conservation.

In 2021, the first 10 captive-bred white-backed vultures were released, and 10 more were released the following year, The Print reported.