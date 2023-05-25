In a setback for the country's ambitious cheetah population revival program, two more India-born cheetah cubs have died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Thursday.

The death toll of cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) continues to mount, with India reporting two more cub fatalities on Thursday. With this, the number of cheetah deaths has reached a total of six — three cubs and three adults.

The endangered wild animals were brought to India from Namibia and South Africa last year as a part of Project Cheetah, an ambitious initiative to revive their population within the country.

How have six cheetahs died in India?

Three adult cheetahs have died in India since their reintroduction at Kuno National Park. These include Sash, a female cheetah who died on March 27 due to kidney complications. After her, male cheetah Uday died due to heart failure on April 24. On May 9, another female named Daksha died due to a fight with another male during mating.

Most recently, three India-born cheetah cubs died at KNP on May 23 — one unnamed female due to "weakness" and two others due to "sweltering heat and weakness."

The daytime temperature in Madhya Pradesh was around 46-47 degrees Celsius then, the release said. The cubs were found severely dehydrated. Despite treatment, they could not be saved, it said.

While all three cubs died on the same day, the deaths of the latter two were only reported on Thursday. They belonged to mother cheetah Jwala who only has one out of her four cubs alive now.

Another cub was rescued and shifted to the hospital where it remains critical, an official said.

What happens next?

Vincent van der Merwe, a wildlife expert and cheetah metapopulation manager, believes that India's reintroduction project is going to see even higher mortalities in the next few months. This is because the cats will establish their territories, coming face-to-face with leopards and tigers at KNP.

Merwe recommends India fence two to three habitats for cheetahs, claiming there has never been a successful reintroduction project into an unfenced reserve in recorded history.

This news comes after the Supreme Court recently slammed the Centre over the mounting cheetah deaths and asked the government to consider relocating the animals.

Three deaths, now six, of cheetahs in less than two months was a matter of serious concern, the court observed. It appears that Kuno is not sufficient for them, they said, and questioned why the Centre doesn't look for a suitable place in Rajasthan.

"Merely because Rajasthan is ruled by an Opposition party does not mean you will not consider it," the bench said, accusing the Centre of looking at the matter politically.

In front of the court, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati alleged that the death of cheetahs is not an "unusual thing." She added that there are currently no cheetah experts in India and that officials had to be trained on cheetah management for the reintroduction project.

This fastest land animal species was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

Five female and three male cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into enclosures at the KNP at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023 and housed in a quarantine enclosure.

With agency inputs.