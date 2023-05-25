In a setback for the country's ambitious cheetah population revival program, two more India-born cheetah cubs have died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Thursday.

The death toll of cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) continues to mount, with India reporting two more cub fatalities on Thursday. With this, the number of cheetah deaths has reached a total of six — three cubs and three adults.

The endangered wild animals were brought to India from Namibia and South Africa last year as a part of Project Cheetah, an ambitious initiative to revive their population within the country.

How have six cheetahs died in India?

Three adult cheetahs have died in India since their reintroduction at Kuno National Park. These include Sash, a female cheetah who died on March 27 due to kidney complications. After her, male cheetah Uday died due to heart failure on April 24. On May 9, another female named Daksha died due to a fight with another male during mating.