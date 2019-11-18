#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Twenty years in the making: Where is India’s National Plan of Action for shark fisheries?

Updated : November 18, 2019 11:28 PM IST

Despite being one of the top three shark fishing nations in world, India is yet to adopt and enforce a National Plan of Action for shark conservation
A draft National Plan was submitted to the Department of Fisheries (now a separate ministry) and Ministry of Environment in 2015
Both ministries have so far not provided feedback or given approval for the National Plan to take force
