Business
Tiger population increases to 2,967 in 2018, says Narendra Modi
Updated : July 29, 2019 01:24 PM IST
As per the India Tiger Estimate 2010, the population estimate of the tiger in 2010 was 1,706 while it was 1,411 in 2006.
Following conservation efforts, the population of the striped cats increased to 2,226 in 2014 and to 2,967 in 2018.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more