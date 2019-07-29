Tiger population increases to 2,967 in 2018, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the number of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, achieving the target of doubling the wild cat's population four years ahead of the deadline.

Modi released results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence Delhi. "The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every nature lover happy," he said.

"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early."

As per the India Tiger Estimate 2010, the population estimate of the tiger in 2010 was 1,706 while it was 1,411 in 2006. Following conservation efforts, the population of the striped cats increased to 2,226 in 2014 and to 2,967 in 2018.

Modi said the speed and dedication with which various stakeholders worked to achieve the target was "remarkable".

With around 3,000 tigers, India is one of the biggest and safest tiger habitats in the world, Modi asserted.