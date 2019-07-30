#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Wildlife
Views

Tiger census shows count is rising; but let’s not get lulled into complacency

Updated : July 30, 2019 07:27 AM IST

The success of tiger conservation in India can be directly attributed to the Project Tiger programme, which was launched in the 1970s.
Over the past few years, the man-tiger conflict has truly escalated to a different level.
Tiger census shows count is rising; but let’s not get lulled into complacency
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV