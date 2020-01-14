#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
The world’s primates face extinction, fuelled by global consumer demands

Updated : January 14, 2020 06:39 PM IST

Human consumption patterns are driving primates to the brink of extinction, argue Alejandro Estrada of the Institute of Biology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Paul A. Garber of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois-Urbana.
Commodity production, extraction, and consumption are taking a heavy toll on key primates habitats around the world.
In 2016, U.S., China, India, Japan, and EU countries accounted for approximately 80% of all imports of forest risk commodities from primate habitat countries.
