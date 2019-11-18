#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Wildlife
Unwind

The Thackeray that was involved in a case of mistaken identity

Updated : November 18, 2019 11:07 PM IST

Thackeray’s cat snake (Boiga thackerayi sp. nov) with its tiger-like stripes is the first known species of Boiga that feeds on frog eggs
It was named after Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of political leader Uddhav Thackeray, for his contribution to the find.
The Thackeray that was involved in a case of mistaken identity
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV