Supreme Court slams Centre over cheetah deaths, calls for non-political decision to shift to Rajasthan

Justice Gavai, who heads the apex court's green bench, told Bhati, "Don't bring party politics into this issue. Consider all the available habitats, whatever is suitable for them. I will be glad if cheetahs are brought to Maharashtra."

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the death of three cheetahs translocated from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh in less than two months and asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol told the Centre that reports from experts and articles indicate that Kuno National Park may not be sufficient to accommodate such a large number of cheetahs, and the Union government should consider relocating them to other sanctuaries.

The bench stated, "Three deaths (of cheetahs) in less than two months is a matter of serious concern. There are opinions of experts and articles in the media. It appears that Kuno is not sufficient for so many cheetahs. There is too much concentration of cheetahs at one place. Why don't you look for a suitable place in Rajasthan? Merely because Rajasthan is ruled by an opposition party does not mean you will not consider it."

ALSO READ | India's ambitious cheetah translocation project faces setbacks with fatalities

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that the task force is investigating all possible aspects, including the possibility of shifting the cheetahs to other sanctuaries.

On March 27, a female cheetah named Sasha (from Namibia) died due to a kidney ailment, on April 23, Uday (from South Africa) died due to cardio-pulmonary failure, and on May 9, another South African female cheetah named Daksha died following a violent interaction with a male during a mating attempt.

"We came to know that the cheetah which died due to a kidney-related ailment was suffering from the problem before being brought to India. Question is, how was that female cheetah cleared to be brought to India if the feline was suffering from ailment," the bench questioned.

Bhati mentioned that autopsies were conducted on all the cheetahs, and the task force is investigating the issue. He added that one cheetah had given birth to four cubs, showing that they were acclimatising well in Kuno.

However, the death of cheetahs is not an unusual thing, Bhati said.

ALSO READ | A peek into the Cheetah reintroduction project

The bench emphasised that while it does not doubt the government's intent, there are articles and reports from cheetah experts in newspapers, and therefore, the Centre must consider at least one or more suitable habitats for them.

"The cheetahs were brought subsequent to orders of this court. It appears Kuno is not sufficient for them; therefore, consider transferring them to other sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan , wherever it is suitable," the bench suggested, adding that the government should seek the views of cheetah experts.

Justice Gavai, who heads the apex court's green bench, told Bhati, "Don't bring party politics into this issue. Consider all the available habitats, whatever is suitable for them. I will be glad if cheetahs are brought to Maharashtra."

Bhati said that Mukundara National Park is ready, and the task force is also considering transferring some of them to other national parks in Madhya Pradesh.

No cheetah experts in India

Bhati also highlighted that there are no cheetah experts in India, as cheetahs went extinct in the country in 1947-48. Indian officials have received specialised training on cheetah management in South Africa and Namibia , she added.

"It is noteworthy to mention that cheetah went extinct from India in year 1947-48 and because of the absence of species from the country none of the officials including the members of the expert committee (contrary to their claim of being an expert in Cheetah) appointed by this court had management experience in Cheetah in India," the Centre said in its affidavit.

The Centre and state governments, through exchange visits, study tours, capacity building and training programs with African countries, claim to have trained a significant number of forest officials and veterinarians who have experience working with African wildlife species including cheetahs.

ALSO READ | Second cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, forest officials seek their relocation

Some of these officials and veterinarians are actively involved in the implementation of Project Cheetah in India, the Centre added.

Bhati suggested that if the court is considering hearing views from cheetah experts, it should listen to all of them and not just those with specific opinions.

The bench then asked the expert committee constituted by the apex court to provide suggestions to the national task force on cheetahs within 15 days so that they can be considered.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing after the summer vacation.

The direction from the top court came during the hearing of an application filed by the Centre, seeking clarification that it is no longer necessary or mandatory for the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to continue seeking guidance and advice from the expert committee appointed by the court through an order dated January 28, 2020.

The top court had previously stated that the three-member committee, comprising former director of wildlife protection M K Ranjit Sinh, chief conservator of forests, wildlife administration in Uttarakhand Dhananjai Mohan, and the DIG (Wildlife) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), would guide the NTCA in the introduction of African cheetahs in India.

About Project Cheetah

On March 28, a day after the first cheetah's death at Kuno National Park, the top court requested details about the qualification and experience of experts in the Cheetah Task Force.

According to the action plan for cheetah introduction in India, eight to 14 cheetahs are required to be brought in annually from African countries for at least the next five years. The government of India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Namibia and South Africa for cooperation in the field of cheetah conservation.

Following the signing of the MOU, eight cheetahs were transported from Namibia to India on September 17, 2022, and released into quarantine enclosures in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Under the MOU with South Africa, 12 cheetahs (seven males and five females) were translocated from South Africa to KNP on February 18, 2023.

The entire process of cheetah introduction in India has been carried out under the expert guidance and supervision of international cheetah experts, scientists, veterinarians, forest officials and the NTCA in consultation with the committee appointed by the court on January 28, 2020.

With agency inputs.