Supreme Court slams Centre over cheetah deaths, calls for non-political decision to shift to Rajasthan

Justice Gavai, who heads the apex court's green bench, told Bhati, "Don't bring party politics into this issue. Consider all the available habitats, whatever is suitable for them. I will be glad if cheetahs are brought to Maharashtra."

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the death of three cheetahs translocated from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh in less than two months and asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol told the Centre that reports from experts and articles indicate that Kuno National Park may not be sufficient to accommodate such a large number of cheetahs, and the Union government should consider relocating them to other sanctuaries.

The bench stated, "Three deaths (of cheetahs) in less than two months is a matter of serious concern. There are opinions of experts and articles in the media. It appears that Kuno is not sufficient for so many cheetahs. There is too much concentration of cheetahs at one place. Why don't you look for a suitable place in Rajasthan? Merely because Rajasthan is ruled by an opposition party does not mean you will not consider it."