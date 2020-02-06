Unwind Politics over population worsening man-animal conflict in Assam: The Elephant Doctor Updated : February 06, 2020 05:49 PM IST KK Sarma, a veterinarian from Assam, has been honoured with the Padma Shri this year for his outstanding service to elephants for over three decades. Sarma, affectionately known as ‘The Elephant Doctor’, treats 700-800 elephants annually and has tranquilised 139 rogue elephants in Assam. Sarma says the senseless act of politicising population issues has played a very big role in aggravating the man-elephant conflict in Assam.