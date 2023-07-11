CNBC TV18
One more African cheetah 'Tejas' dies in MP's Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah 'Tejas' dies in MP's Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah 'Tejas' dies in MP's Kuno National Park
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 10:51:27 PM IST (Published)

A total of six — three cubs and three adult cheetahs, have died so far. Death of another cheetah 'Tejas' is a major setback for the country's ambitious cheetah population revival program.

Another African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said. The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

"Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J S Chauhan told PTI.
The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.
