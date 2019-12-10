#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
New study sheds light on lack of research in snake antivenoms

Updated : December 10, 2019 08:44 PM IST

Atleast 46,000 people die each year of snake bites, estimate independent studies. Data on deaths by snakebites however, varies across sources.
A new study exposes the lack of research in snake antivenoms. For a diverse country like India, there is only one type of snake antivenom used for treatment.
Experts say snake antivenom production needs to be decentralised and developed by using venoms from the same region where it is to be used for treatment.
