Hill station Munnar’s much-famed tusker ‘Padayappa’ has done it it again. The elephant turned up at his favourite fruit shop along the GH Road at 4 am on Wednesday. Just like a burglar, he "broke into" the shop and devoured fruits and vegetables worth Rs 40,000. The losses caused to the shop have yet to be estimated.

This is the sixth time the tusker has targeted this particular shop, which belongs to Perumbavoor resident MC Ouseph.

The elephant first struck in 2020. Ouseph told CNBC-TV18 that he had lost goods worth over Rs 1,00,000 in the raid. After that the elephant appeared to have developed a fondness for the shop and began to "frequent" it. And each time, the tusker breaks into the shop and helps himself to the fruits and vegetables. After every raid he trumpets loudly and returns to the forest.

Ouseph, who normally sleeps inside the shop, doesn’t know where to go or even what to do next. Luckily, he said, he was not indoors when the jumbo came to raid his shop this time. Moreover, the shop had just enough stock for a day’s sale.

So far he has lost around Rs 5 lakh to the elephant's raids. The forest department paid him a meagre compensation of Rs 50,000. That was after the first raid. After that he got no compensation, but the jumbo continued his raids, he said.

Ouseph maintained a brave front -- he said he will not allow the jumbo raids to force him out of business; he will continue to run his shop. Upon receiving information, the rapid response team of the forest officials from nearby Devikulam arrived on the spot and burst crackers, which eventually forced the tusker to beat a hasty retreat.

But forest officials say the elephant is not a terror, and that his only problem is that he has a fondness for this particular shop.

"Padayappa", as locals fondly call him, was recently in the news as he turned up before a KSRTC bus on the Munnar-Udumalaipet Road early on Tuesday. He broke the windshield of the bus and fled only after passengers in the bus made a racket.

Last week, he pushed a tractor off the road to a depth of 50ft because it blocked his way at Kadalar estate under Kannan Devan Tea plantations near Munnar. But the driver and two workers managed to jump off when they noticed his presence.

Munnar has been buzzing with tourists ever since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and such human-wildlife conflicts pose a real threat to traffic, especially in the night, here, residents and traders said, and asked the forest officials to increase safety measures.