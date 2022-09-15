Meet the eight cheetahs coming to India from Namibia

By CNBCTV18.COM

The eight big cats will travel from Namibia's capital Windhoek to Jaipur to be reintroduced to the Indian territory after the species went extinct in the 1950s. From Jaipur, they will be flown in helicopters to their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

A specially customised Boeing 747 jumbo jet has reached Namibia to bring eight cheetahs, five females and three males, to India.

The spotted felines will embark on an overnight journey from Namibia’s capital Windhoek to Jaipur to be reintroduced to the Indian territory after the species went extinct in the 1950s. From Jaipur, they will be flown in helicopters to their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, which has a total protected area of about 748 sq km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs on his birthday on September 17, as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat, his office said.

The passenger Boeing 747 jumbo jet has been customised to accommodate the eight cheetahs. The cats will be placed in cages in the main cabin of the aircraft. The veterinary staff will have full access to the big cats during the flight.

The Boeing 747 aircraft is an ultra-long-range jet which can fly up to 16 hours without stopping to refuel. The entire mission will be under the supervision of eight officials from both India and Namibia.

As a result of coursing, sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss, cheetahs got wiped out from India. In 1952, the government declared the carnivore extinct in the country. The Indian government has taken steps to re-establish the species in the country, which led to the signing of a pact on July 20 this year with Namibia, which is donating the first eight predators to India.

The first eight arriving on September 17 will form a part of the founder population of cheetahs in India.

Meet the cheetahs

Two siblings, two friends and a two-year-old are among the eight cheetahs that will travel to India from Namibia.

Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) said the five female cheetahs are aged between two and five years, while the male big cats are between 4.5 years and 5.5 years. The Cheetah Conservation Fund is an international not-for-profit organisation that is monitoring the entire mission along with Indian authorities.

Among the group are two male siblings who were first spotted by their local staff in 2021. They have been living on CCF's 58,000-hectare private reserve near Otjiwarongo, Namibia since they were found.

The third male member of the group coming to India was born in the protected wildlife and ecological reserve Erindi Private Game Reserve in Namibia in March 2018. His mother was also born in the same place.

The youngest member of the group is a two-year-old female cheetah who was found with her brother at a waterhole near Gobabis in Namibia. The two skinny and malnourished cheetahs had been living at the CCF Centre since September 2020. The CCF believes that the two siblings lost their mother in a wildfire a few weeks before they were found.

Another cheetah, aged between 3 and 4 years, was captured in a trap cage on CCF’s neighbouring farm in July 2022. She was released at the CCF centre but was again found on the same neighbouring farm owned by a prominent Namibian businessman two months later.

The third female cheetah is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. Her mother was in the CCF centre as part of the cheetah rehabilitation programme and was later released to the wild over two years ago.

According to CCF staff, the group also comprises two female cheetahs who appear to have become friends since they were first brought to the centre. Both the wild cats were aged around five and were often spotted together since they arrived. One of the friends was found by some farm workers in Namibia in 2017. She was skinny and malnourished when she was found and nursed back to health by workers. A year later she was moved to the CCF centre. The other female cheetah was found in a farm near the village of Kamanjab in Namibia in February 2019.