#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Wildlife
Wildlife

India set to host UN's first biodiversity summit

Updated : February 16, 2020 03:25 PM IST

The agenda of the talks include new proposals to mitigate effects of infrastructure on migratory mammals and joining the Gobi bear, the only bear living in the desert, the Persian leopard and the urial, a wild sheep, in the Central Asian mammal species for their protection.
India set to host UN's first biodiversity summit

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement