India's ambitious cheetah translocation project faces setbacks with fatalities

Prolonged captivity has proved to be a serious cause of concern as it may have put additional stress on animals. Experts from India and South Africa that News18 spoke to agree that the long quarantine period was “far from ideal”.

It was not very long ago that India welcomed the first batch of African cheetahs with much fanfare. For the first time in almost 70 years, the country of 1.4 billion was glued to the screens to watch eight of these amazingly fast yet extremely vulnerable felines in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

But just within a year of this historic translocation, three of the big cats have died — one due to pre-existing kidney ailment and the other because of a cardio-pulmonary failure. The latest death was attributed to a violent interaction between the cheetahs during courtship while they were still within the enclosures.

Could the deaths have been avoided?

Questions now loom large over one of the world’s biggest translocation projects, as wildlife conservationists flag concerns. Could these deaths have been avoided? Are the African animals struggling to adapt to the new environment? Is there adequate habitat available?