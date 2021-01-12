Wildlife Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19 Updated : January 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST As part of California’s lockdown efforts to curb COVID-19 cases, the park was already shut for the public since December 6. Lisa Peterson, executive director of the park, told Associated Press that eight gorillas are likely to have been infected Earlier research had stated that critically endangered species of apes, including western lowland gorillas, were susceptible to COVID-19. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply