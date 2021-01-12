Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

Several western lowland gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California have tested positive for COVID-19, making them the first non-human primates to contract the virus.

Lisa Peterson, executive director of the park, told Associated Press that eight gorillas are likely to have been infected. The animals are being closely monitored and have been quarantined together.

The infection, most likely, was spread by a staff of the park’s wildlife care team, who had tested positive for COVID-19, but was asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas.

On January 6, a few of the gorillas began coughing. Zoo staff then collected fecal samples and sent them for testing. Lab reports confirmed the infection on January 11. Few others are still showing symptoms, such as runny noses and lethargy.

Peterson told National Geographic that the leader of these gorillas is a silverback (an older dominant male gorilla having grey or whitish hair on the back), who guides the others throughout the day. “Since they live in a troop of eight, it’s really best for them that they’re allowed to continue as they are,” she said.

As part of California’s lockdown efforts to curb COVID-19 cases, the park was already shut for the public since December 6.

Gorillas are the seventh species of animals to have contracted coronavirus. Earlier, there have been cases of infections in lions, tigers, mink, dogs, snow leopards, and cats. Only in the case of minks, there have been documented information of transmission to humans.

Earlier research had stated that critically endangered species of apes, including western lowland gorillas, were susceptible to COVID-19.

Harris Lewin, a professor of ecology and evolution at the University of California in Davis, who led the research, had told National Geographic a few months ago that the possibility of the outbreak of a coronavirus-like disease in captive or wild populations of endangered primates was high.

There are less than 5,000 gorillas in the wild. Because they live in close family groups, it’s worrying that if one of them catches the virus, it may quickly spread to the others.