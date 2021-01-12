  • SENSEX
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

Updated : January 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST

As part of California’s lockdown efforts to curb COVID-19 cases, the park was already shut for the public since December 6.
Lisa Peterson, executive director of the park, told Associated Press that eight gorillas are likely to have been infected
Earlier research had stated that critically endangered species of apes, including western lowland gorillas, were susceptible to COVID-19.
