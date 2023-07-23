The discovery of pink dolphins in Louisiana adds to the excitement of exploring new and rare animal species. These captivating creatures have unique adaptations that make them stand out in the animal kingdom.

The film "Barbie", which hit theatres on Friday, has generated a lot of excitement and has painted towns in 'pink'. In yet another case of "pink" being the talk of the day, a rare pink dolphin was recently discovered in Louisiana. Last week, a fisherman named Thurman Gustin was casting at Old River Pass in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, when he filmed a dolphin with a rose tint leaping out of the water.

Pink or white dolphins are quite unusual and are frequently mistaken for albino, says the Blue World Institute. These unusual animals attract a lot of interest from humans, and sadly, some of them end up in captivity.

The Amazon river dolphin, often called the pink river dolphin or boto, is an insular species that exists alone in freshwater. Its natural range includes most of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela, encompassing the countries that contain the Amazon and Orinoco rivers. There are probably tens of thousands of these freshwater whales all throughout the world. Dams, which separate and endanger certain populations, as well as other challenges, including river and lake pollution, have led to its classification as vulnerable in some regions.

Moreover, pink dolphins are fascinating creatures. They are known for their unique pink or rose-colored skin, which sets them apart from other dolphin species. These dolphins have evolved in freshwater environments, and their appearance is a result of adaptation to their specific habitat. Pink dolphins are highly intelligent and social beings, and their pink hue adds to their allure and appeal to humans.

According to USA Today, a famous dolphin named Pinky lives in southern Louisiana, and it's possible that Gustin met her. Pinky, a dolphin originally seen in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, has red eyes and visible blood vessels like an albino dolphin. However, Pinky is not an albino but rather a pink dolphin, a unique and rare species that continues to captivate researchers and marine enthusiasts alike.

