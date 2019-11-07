#YesBank#TelecomWar
Demand for freshwater poses a threat to Chambal river

Updated : November 07, 2019 06:17 PM IST

Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, which is home to critically endangered gharial and endangered species of dolphins, is threatened due to poor flow of water in Chambal river and developmental projects in and around the region.
An expert committee of the central government’s environment ministry recently discussed a project related to intake well in Chambal river and laying of water supply pipeline for Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.
Wildlife experts and researchers working in the area argue that in the absence of proper protection and flow of water in the river, the wildlife and birds dependent on it, would face survival issues.
