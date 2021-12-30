At 124, India records decade-high tiger deaths in 2021

Around 124 tigers died across the country in 2021, the highest number of deaths recorded in a decade, The Times of India reported quoting data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority till December 29.

Of the 124 big cat deaths, 60 fell prey to accidents, poachers and man-animal conflicts outside protected areas. The death toll had reached 99 by September 30, an earlier report of The Times of India had said.

The highest number of tiger deaths in the last 10 years was recorded in 2016 when 121 big cats died. Last year, the death count was 106.

India is home to 2,967 tigers, the 2018 census had revealed. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has been announcing the number of tiger deaths since 2012.

Madhya Pradesh, which is home to a number of tiger reserves such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Satpura, Pench and Panna, recorded the highest number of deaths among all states at 42. Madhya Pradesh has the highest tiger population in the country at 526 tigers.

Maharashtra, which is home to 312 tigers, recorded the second highest deaths at 26, followed by Karnataka at 15 and Uttar Pradesh at 9 deaths.

According to experts, the total death count could be higher as many natural deaths inside the forests are often not reported.

To curtail the number of deaths, experts have called for rigorous conservation efforts, especially to mitigate man-animal conflicts and in areas comparable to forest reserves.

A clear passage should be made for animals to migrate to other forests, a UP-based senior forest official told the newspaper. “Tigers can cover hundreds of miles searching for their territory, provided they have clear corridors,” ToI quoted him as saying.

Other specialists have raised alarm over the shrinking wildlife habitats. Pressure on reserved forest areas has resulted in blocked forest corridors at several places. Tigers are unable to move to a different habitat even when they are in excess at one place. According to experts, tigers are adapting to the situation with more than 24 tigers in UP living in sugarcane fields or social forestry areas.