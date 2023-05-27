Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace

In present times, the macro architecture of behaviour modification poses a serious challenge to human nature. That is where human intervention becomes critically important and leadership with love can alter the way that we lead by understanding each other.

When we get ready for the office, we carry something with us from home. We do not leave our humanness at home. The idea is to let our colleagues know that we respect them, and care for them.

Similarly, a good leader aims to telegraph a message that the one who leads also loves and cares. A happy workplace is one where everyone feels equal and responsible, and one which is known for insightful conversations, two-way feedback, empathy, and a bit of humour.

Here are five ways leaders can show love in the workplace:

1. Make things happen

Spreading love at the workplace makes a lot of things happen and helps in achieving targets in a healthier way. There is enough empirical evidence to demonstrate that people who feel loved, cared for, and are treated with affection and compassion are content with their job and also appear more committed to the organisation they work for. People at non-toxic workplaces perform better, take ownership and do not mind being accounted for their performance and role. Love is not just a word; it is a feeling. And, at the workplace, we are talking about compassionate love which involves care, affection, warmth and compatibility. It should not be confused with romantic love.

2. Encourage courageous conversations

Love is important in leadership. In a globalised setting, we often collaborate with people who are far away from us in terms of physical distance. They may be speaking different languages in an entirely different culture. Love ensures that human interactions are free and fair. Courageous conversations help in good decision-making. In 2018, Alibaba founder and executive chairperson Jack Ma made a very interesting observation about the IQ of love at the workplace. Speaking about globalisation and a paradigm shift due to technological advancements, Ma argued that “to gain success a person will need high EQ (emotional quotient); if you don’t want to lose quickly you will need a high IQ (intelligence quotient), and if you want to be respected you need high LQ- the IQ of love.”

3. Acknowledge imperfections

The more we know, the more we realise how little we know. A leadership sans love is less attractive. There wouldn’t be much difference between machines and minds. Love also brings in the element of humility. This makes us understand that we are not perfect and that there is always room for improvement. Everyone can make mistakes. Sometimes, because of our vulnerability, our natural instinct is to hide our imperfections and provide a cover for our weakness by beating about the bush. At a workplace that is filled with love, one can make one comfortable with the fact that we are respected despite our flaws. Love makes it possible to have a culture of work where everyone feels comfortable and safe enough to be vulnerable. Being vulnerable is not problematic. Love encourages us to seek help from our colleagues and bank on their support whenever we need guidance to do better. Love also gives us confidence that our mistakes would not result in our rejection.

4. Contentment and teamwork

A longitudinal study conducted by Harvard Business Review “What’s Love Got to Do With It?: The Influence of a Culture of Companionate Love in the Long-term Care Setting” brought home the point that employees who feel loved feel content at the workplace, contribute positively toward teamwork. They were also the ones who felt enthusiastic and showed up to work more often than not. For this study, 185 employees, 108 patients, and 42 patient family members at two points in time, more than a year apart, were surveyed. In the survey, the influence of emotional culture was explored. At the workplace, a genuine and warm smile, a sympathetic ear, and candid conversations can do wonders.

5. Enhance capacity to listen

There is no denying the fact that with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Chat GPT-4—a powerful artificial intelligence model— our workplaces would be able to generate content from both image and text prompts and in doing so would also save a lot of time. In this case, speed should ideally excite. However, the questions with regard to accuracy remain. Can machines overwhelm human minds is a complex story. Given the complex context, there are anxieties that one of the biggest challenges posed to humanity in the 21st century could be the digital future. Is our digital data safe? Or, are all of us vulnerable due to “surveillance capitalism”? Simultaneously, as we embrace new technology, is there a need to review the way we have been functioning at our workplaces?

In a thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power, Shoshana Zuboff makes us think about the pursuit of powerful corporations to foretell and also control our behaviours. The author defines this quest for an extraordinary form of power as ‘surveillance capitalism’.

In present times, the macro architecture of behaviour modification poses a serious challenge to human nature. That is where human intervention becomes critically important and leadership with love can alter the way that we lead by understanding each other. There is a need to make genuine efforts to know and understand each other because working in diverse workplaces with colleagues representing various faiths, cultures, and castes can make effective communication quite a challenge. Increasing our capacity to listen deeply, ask the right questions, and understand different perspectives make things easier. When we give confidence to our colleagues that we love them and treat them fairly and show them that we care to listen, magic happens!

—The author, Nand Kishore Chaudhary, is a Social Entrepreneur and Chairman & Managing Director at Jaipur Rugs.