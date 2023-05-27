Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace

In present times, the macro architecture of behaviour modification poses a serious challenge to human nature. That is where human intervention becomes critically important and leadership with love can alter the way that we lead by understanding each other.

When we get ready for the office, we carry something with us from home. We do not leave our humanness at home. The idea is to let our colleagues know that we respect them, and care for them.

Similarly, a good leader aims to telegraph a message that the one who leads also loves and cares. A happy workplace is one where everyone feels equal and responsible, and one which is known for insightful conversations, two-way feedback, empathy, and a bit of humour.