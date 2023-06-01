Social Progress has been defined by SPI as ‘the capacity of a society to meet the basic human needs of its citizens, establish the building blocks that allow citizens and communities to enhance and sustain the quality of their lives, and create the conditions for all individuals to reach their full potential’. However, in the Social Progress Index, India has been ranked at 110 out of 170 countries --below Guatemala and just above Nepal, Timor-Leste, Egypt and other countries.

The aim of all governments is to improve the quality of life of its citizenry. To this end, a government’s role encompasses a whole range of activities – from providing employment opportunities, to funding schools and offering affordable health care to providing good infrastructure-in short ensuring good governance. How well they do this depends upon effective planning, implementation and monitoring. India too is no different.

The Government’s aim is to do all this and more – to uplift the poor. The Government is committed to the ideals of Sabka Saath , Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. These noble ideals are our vision both for domestic as well as global governance.