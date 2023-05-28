If demonetisation of 85 percent of the currency didn’t help in reducing black money or increasing taxes, it is tough to expect withdrawal of 10 percent of the currency to achieve that. There are some brave supporters who hope that those storing unaccounted cash in 2000-rupee notes may be hurt, but so far no one in RBI or government is saying so.

Economists and columnists have been hard at work trying to find any logic to the 2000-rupee withdrawal notice from RBI, just as they tried six years ago to find any economic justification for demonetisation of the 500 and 1000-rupee notes.

The following is an effort to argue that the purpose of “demonetisation” was likely political and not economic. And hence the withdrawal of the 2000-rupee notes may also have a lurking political motive and possibly very little economic rationale.