If demonetisation of 85 percent of the currency didn’t help in reducing black money or increasing taxes, it is tough to expect withdrawal of 10 percent of the currency to achieve that. There are some brave supporters who hope that those storing unaccounted cash in 2000-rupee notes may be hurt, but so far no one in RBI or government is saying so.
Economists and columnists have been hard at work trying to find any logic to the 2000-rupee withdrawal notice from RBI, just as they tried six years ago to find any economic justification for demonetisation of the 500 and 1000-rupee notes.
The following is an effort to argue that the purpose of “demonetisation” was likely political and not economic. And hence the withdrawal of the 2000-rupee notes may also have a lurking political motive and possibly very little economic rationale.
First let us visit the economic rationale that was given for demonetisation in 2016. The prime minister announced that it was a mission to scoop out black money and end fake currency which was being used to fund terrorism. Further, some politicians privately said that they expected 3 to 5 lakh crore of notes not to be returned, since black money hoarders wont want to be caught with unaccountable income. This, in turn would reduce the RBI’s liabilities and hence increase the transfer of surplus of 3-5 lakh crore rupees to the government which could be distributed via social welfare schemes.