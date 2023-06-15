Banks across the world are now embracing the digital transformation, providing their clients with more options for remote banking via smartphones or web browsers. With multi-currency accounts, customers have access to different currencies within the same remote account.

Today’s world is more globalised than ever before. With the huge increase in online and remote forms of work and e-commerce since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has become interconnected. Then you realise that the global digital transformation is creating new opportunities for enterprises around the world.

With so many cross-border transactions taking place and international businesses thriving, consumers and business owners alike need to be able to move money seamlessly across currencies. And there you enter the current expansion of multi-currency global banking.

Banks across the world are now embracing this digital transformation, providing their clients with more options for remote banking via smartphones or web browsers. With multi-currency accounts, customers have access to different currencies within the same remote account.

This article will look at how multi-currency accounts work and investigate their regulatory challenges. We’ll also explore how multi-currency banking will transform cross-border transactions.

How To Use a Multi-Currency Account

A multi-currency account is an account that provides users the ability to keep their finances and send, request, and receive payments in different currencies.

Right now, multi-currency accounts are offered by remote app-based startups and large banks that have the reach and capacity to incorporate transactions and balances across different countries and distinct currencies.

In the case of multi-currency banking with a large global bank, users activate one single account linked to secondary accounts. Each secondary account contains the user’s balance in that specific currency. The bank can manage all of these different balances and transactions from the same system since they are all linked back to a single primary account.

Global banks that currently offer multi-currency accounts include:

HSBC

TIAA Banks

Citi

East West Banks

Wells Fargo (business accounts only)

PNC (business accounts only)

The other mode of multi-currency accounts is the remote, app-based method. These accounts are managed by fintech companies that do not have a physical location but manage and oversee app-based banking services. Users can open a single account that displays different balances, each with its own currency. Users can transfer and convert funds across these distinct currencies and send and receive payments to any particular balance.

ACH or Automated Clearing House payments are currently the industry standard for handling financial transactions across domestic accounts in the United States, and these payments can be made using multi-currency accounts as well. But with so many consumers embracing the ability to conduct banking tasks remotely, app-based multi-currency accounts are becoming increasingly popular, and payment technology will likely continue to develop as well.

Companies that offer in-app multi-currency accounts at present include:

Xe Money Transfer

Revolut

Wise

Currencyfair

Some of these in-app multi-currency accounts provide you with a debit card that can be used for regular transactions and to withdraw cash from ATMs. Some also provide users with bank account details for each local currency, including sort codes, IBANs, or routing numbers. In this way, users can use their particular bank balance as if it were a local bank account in that currency.

The Regulatory Challenges Facing Multi-Currency Accounts

One major challenge facing multi-currency accounts is that each distinct account balance is monitored by the regulatory body in the country where that currency is used. In other words, the regulatory measures differ from balance to balance across one multi-currency account, and there may be different requirements and protective measures within one account.

For regulatory bodies, there are high costs and logistical challenges associated with preserving financial integrity for cross-border payments. Currently, there is no unified government-sponsored regulatory management of multi-currency accounts at the international level. As new financial technology continues to develop, regulatory bodies must account for the increased expenses of vetting data from other financial jurisdictions.

Another issue is how to safeguard client information and sensitive data. The development of app-based multi-currency accounts will benefit from the introduction of open banking.

Open banking is when banks provide data to third-party companies and developers. The idea behind open banking is that developers can use this information to create better products for customers and provide better public transparency when it comes to financial institutions. But this opening up of sensitive customer data also opens financial institutions to greater risks, creating more cybersecurity vulnerabilities and weak points that bad actors can exploit.

How Multi-Currency Banking Will Transform Cross-Border Transactions

Multi-currency banking provides greater ease and convenience for all travellers, expats, and international consumers and entities. The ability to maintain and keep track of balances across currencies in one single unified platform provides clearer organisational capabilities for individuals and businesses alike. The simplified, easy-to-use approach makes any international transaction much smoother and more direct.

Here are some of the benefits of multi-currency banking:

Favourable Exchange Rates

Multi-currency accounts allow users to avoid paying higher exchange rates by tracking the fluctuations of the rates for their desired currencies. They can select their preferred exchange rate so that when the market meets that favourable rate, their account will automatically convert a predetermined amount of money. While waiting until the conversion rates are more favourable, users can maintain balances in other currencies in anticipation.

Lower Costs

These accounts also allow users to save money on banking fees, as opening dozens of individual accounts would come at a higher price than the low fees associated with maintaining a single multi-currency account.

Enhanced Financial Security

Depending on where users are located, they may benefit from added security measures, as most multi-currency accounts will partner with government regulatory bodies to ensure ample security coverage. For example, institutions based in the United States will work with the FDIC to protect clients’ money.

Fast Transfers

Making international bank transfers through a multi-currency account is almost instantaneous. Most accounts will provide accurate tracking information so users can monitor the progression of their funds and transfers. Many transfers are completed within seconds, making international payments and business interactions more desirable than before.

Simplified Damage Control

Additionally, rectifying any possible mistakes is much simpler since each of the distinct balances is maintained by one single entity. Corporations can manage any issues, such as an accidental double charge or suspicious activity across accounts.

Investment Portfolio Diversification

For international organisations or traders, opening a global account provides ample opportunities to diversify their investment portfolio. Investors can mitigate the risks associated with investing strictly in one currency by spreading their portfolios across different currencies, gaining access to international market diversity and minimising the risks of turbulence in any single market.

Final Thoughts

According to experts, multi-currency bank accounts will continue to expand in terms of scope, scale, capabilities, and functionality. As the global marketplace develops, creating more deeply interconnected commercial transactions and international financial relationships, the banking sector must keep pace. While the technology presents some risks, regulatory bodies across countries are working to maintain order and monitor multi-currency accounts.

For users in India, multi-currency accounts provide expanded capabilities to engage in international transactions , making this technology a great choice for anyone with business or personal interests abroad. From within India, individuals can make transfers to family members living in other countries or easily move funds across currencies for business and travel purposes.

—The author, Magnus Eriksen, is a technical e-commerce specialist with long career experience at Norwegian international marketing agencies such as Synlighet AS and Omega Media. The views expressed are personal.