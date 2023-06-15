Banks across the world are now embracing the digital transformation, providing their clients with more options for remote banking via smartphones or web browsers. With multi-currency accounts, customers have access to different currencies within the same remote account.

Today’s world is more globalised than ever before. With the huge increase in online and remote forms of work and e-commerce since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has become interconnected. Then you realise that the global digital transformation is creating new opportunities for enterprises around the world.

With so many cross-border transactions taking place and international businesses thriving, consumers and business owners alike need to be able to move money seamlessly across currencies. And there you enter the current expansion of multi-currency global banking.